Mass Brewery Printed Up Tom Brady’s NSFW Statement On Cans

According to a Patriots staffer before the AFC Championship game Tom Brady was quoted as saying, "I'm the baddest mother f%$ker on the planet!"

And he once again proved it with the 37-31 overtime win to beat the Kansas City Chiefs for his 9th Super Bowl appearance, and the Patriots 4th visit to the Super Bowl in 5 years.

Tree House Brewing in Charlton, Mass has decided to pay homage to Brady's proclamation by printing it on 26,000 beer cans.

This isn't the first time Brady has been mentioned on beer cans. A brewery in Indianapolis printed "Tom Brady Sux" on 20,000 of their beer cans, because, you know, sore losers. And let's keep in mind this is the place where they fly a banner for AFC Finalists after the Patriots beat them for the Championship in 2014. Oh, and that whole Deflategate mess.

Brady has said that he rarely drinks beer, but when he does, it's gone in about 2 seconds. Just watch this clip from The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

