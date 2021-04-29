Mask mandate for Maine outdoor high school sports dropped

Wednesday afternoon the state updated their guidelines for outdoor sports and masks are no longer a requirement four outdoor high school sports. 

The Maine Principals Association made the announcement they were dropping the mask requirement shortly after the state officially updated their guidelines. While athletes don't have to wear a mask on the diamond, they still have to wear them if they are at an indoor competition or practice.  

The timing comes just as spring sports began the regular season in full swing this week. You would be wise to check with your local school to see what the mask policy will be. Each school may have different policies in regards to visiting fans as well so make sure to check their school's social media page first, then call Athletes and coaches will still need to be masked in the dugout and continue with social distancing policies.  

Umpires were told that they do not have to mask either but will have to in situations they cannot properly socially distance. Sorry, we won't be seeing any of this: Epic Ejections

