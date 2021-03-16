We were saddened to hear of the passing of Marvelous Marvin Hagler this week. Hagler died in New Hampshire and was 66. Hagler was one of the greatest boxers of all time (63-3-2) and a New England Sports Legend. Hagler came out of Brockton, Massachusetts, and fought many times in New England. Marvelous (yes, he actually had the Marvelous added on to his legal name) fought in Portland at the Cumberland County Civic Center and the Portland Expo several times in his career. Portland was a lucky spot for Hagler, as he never lost when he fought here.

The Hagler Fights In Portland:

A victory on May 30, 1974, against Curis Phillips at the Portland Expo

A victory on August 7, 1975, against Jess Bender at the Portland Expo

A victory on May 26, 1979, against Jamie Thomas at the Cumberland County Civic Center

A victory February 16th, 1980 against Lucif Hamani at the Cumberland County Civic Center

A victory on April 19, 1990 with his rematch against Bobby Watts at the Cumberland County Civic Center

Hagler's most brutal knockout in his long and illustrious career happened right here in Maine. It was the 1980 fight against Lucif Hamani when Hagler literally knocked his opponent out of the ring and into the front row!

Check out one of the best boxing knockouts you will ever see, From right here in Portland! We love ya Marvelous!

Our friend David Bishop sent us these photos from the Hagler-Watts fight in 1980. I love the ABC Sports banner in the background!

David Bishop

Winner in Portland!

Here are the highlights of the Hagler-Watts rematch. Marvelous lost the first bout with Bobby Watts back in 1975 but won this one at the CCCC in 1980. This would be Hagler's last fight ever in Maine.