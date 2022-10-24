Martha Stewart has a ‘Great Foodie Morning’ in Maine

Martha Stewart Enjoys a Maine Morning

Martha Stewart was in Maine over the weekend and visited a few of the foodie sights in Portland.

On Sunday Morning, she went to the Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street. She said on her Instagram post that she enjoyed “coffee, breads, english muffins etc.”

Post Goes Viral

Stewart also traveled across town to Stevens Avenue to try some of “acclaimed” Norimoto Bakery items where she wanted to “taste Atsuko Fujimoto’s delicious baked foods.” She posted the photos on her Instagram.

Norimoto Bakery responded to her post by replying, “I am still in shock! Very honored to meet with such a legend and a role model like you, Martha! Thank you so very much for your visit.”

Bu mid-day Monday, the post generated over 8,730 likes and counting with more than 153 comments from people across the state and around the world.

Strong Maine Connections

Martha Stewart has many connections to Maine. She has owned a 12 bedroom home called Skylands that overlooks Seal Harbor on Mount Desert Island. The beautiful 63 acre estate has been featured in several major publications such as Architectural Digest.

Just a few years ago, in 2019, Stewart wrote an article called “My Fun Weekend in Maine” for the site Martha: Up Close and Personal.

Martha Stewart on Social Media

You can follow Martha Stewart on Instagram and see where she goes next. It would be great to see her come to Aroostook County, Maine and try some of our famous potatoes. We’ll keep an eye out for her.

