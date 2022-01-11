Mark Wahlberg is making his eldest daughter Ella Rae's boyfriend sweat in a recent workout video he shared on Instagram.

The nine-second clip shows the Infinite star wearing matching orange "municipal" T-shirts with Ella's new beau.

"Ella is a lucky girl, and I'm a lucky dad! He is a great young man," Wahlberg captioned the video, adding a red heart emoji.

"I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girl, and now, I'm working out with the boyfriend. Imagine that. Self-made," teases Wahlberg in the clip.

After posting, fans spiraled with approval in the comments, with the video even gaining the attention of fellow muscled-up celebrities such as Mario Lopez.

"Heyyy keep 'em close. Smart," commented Lopez.

Ella sweetly responded, commenting, "Luv u dad."

See the sweet sweat sesh video, below.

The chiseled celebrity father is known for being a "cool dad" but can also be a touch overprotective and slightly embarrassing at times, as most dads can be. But Ella's new boyfriend is the first boy that Wahlberg has publicly backed, which means Wahlberg is warming up more than just muscles — he's also warming up to the idea of his daughter dating.

Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham are parents to Ella, 18; Michael, 15; Brendan, 13; and Grace, 12.

When not working out or filming new movies such as Joe Bell and Infinite, Wahlberg's been busy investing in a new line of tequila.

Flecha Azul was co-founded by Mexican PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and entrepreneur Aron Marquez, and while it's Wahlberg's drink-of-choice, he initially turned down the opportunity.

"It's funny because when it was first mentioned to me, I said 'absolutely not,'" Wahlberg told CNN Business.

"You have all these other people out there claiming to have gone to Mexico and created tequila and cultivated agave and all this stuff. They were like, 'This is not what that is. We have two amazing guys who are really young and like-minded.' I just said I would love to invest in them," Wahlberg explained.

Flecha Azul has the added oomph for some seriously delicious cocktails and comes in five flavors: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino and Extra Añejo. It's currently sold in California, Texas, Nevada and Georgia, with plans to launch nationwide later this year.