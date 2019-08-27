Mapleton Man Pleads Guilty; Felon in Possession of a Firearm

A 43-year-old Mapleton man pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, on the evening of December 4, 2018, the Caribou Police Department received a call from a resident saying there was a pickup truck off the road in a snow bank.

Caribou Police said there was no one in the vehicle when they arrived at the scene, but there were footprints in the snow leading away from the vehicle.

Officers followed the footprints and found Daniel Easler, a convicted felon, lying in the snow. A search of the defendant revealed multiple firearms and ammunition. One of the handguns had previously been reported stolen in Presque Isle, officials said.

Easler faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

The case was investigated by the Caribou Police Department; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Maine State Police.