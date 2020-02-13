A Mapleton man was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Bangor for possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

44-year-old Daniel Easler was sentenced to 100 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Easler pleaded guilty on August 27, 2019.

According to court records, on the evening of December 4, 2018, the Caribou Police Department received a call that there was a vehicle off the road in a snow bank. When Law enforcement responded to the scene, there was no one in the vehicle. There were footprints in the snow leading away from the vehicle. Officers followed the footprints and found Easler, a convicted felon, lying in the snow. A search of Easler revealed multiple firearms and ammunition. One of the firearms had previously been reported as stolen.

The Caribou Police Department; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Maine State Police investigated the case.