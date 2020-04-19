Many Auto Insurance Companies Offering Refunds Due To Pandemic

According to WGME, with stay-at-home orders in effect for the majority of the country, there are fewer people on the roads. The Maine Turnpike, for example, has seen a 60% reduction in traffic. Fewer cars on the road means fewer accidents. That means insurance companies are spending less to get their client's vehicles fixed.

In many cases, they have decided to pass those savings on to their clients.

Refunds need to be approved by the Maine Bureau of Insurance. They are working to expedite those approvals.

Companies offering discounts and refunds include:

-AAA Northern New England

-Allstate

-Farmers

-Geico

-Liberty Mutual

-Nationwide

-Progressive

-State Farm

-USAA

These refunds vary depending on the company and the amount of your premium, so reach out to your insurance agent for more details.