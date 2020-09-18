Manhunt Underway For Maine Man

According to a Facebook post from the Maine State Police, the Maine Department of Corrections is searching for a man named Shawn Batchelder

Mr. Batchelder has not reported to his probation officer as required.

36 year old Batchelder was last seen in Augusta on September 12th. It is suspected that he could be in the Rangely, Maine area.

Batchelder is described as being 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 250 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement warns that the public should not attempt to make contact with him as there is a concern he could be a danger to himself or others.

From Maine Department of Corrections: MDOC’s Office of Adult Community Corrections is looking for Shawn Batchelder... Posted by Maine State Police - Headquarters on Friday, September 18, 2020

If you see him, please call 911 or email Doc.Wanted@Maine.Gov

Have you downloaded our FREE app? You can use it to stream the station, message the DJs, and participate in exclusive contests. Our app is the BEST way to stay in touch with everything going on at the station. Just enter your phone number