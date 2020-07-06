Mandy Moore Reacts to Ex Ryan Adams’ Public Apology: ‘I Have Not Heard From Him’

Mandy Moore doesn't buy ex-husband Ryan Adams' public apology, revealing he should have contacted her and his other accusers privately to ask them for forgiveness.

When asked about her ex's recent apology on the Today show Monday (July 6), Moore made it clear she's not impressed.

"It’s challenging because I feel like in many ways I’ve said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately," the actress explained.

"I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him," she continued. "And I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would sort of do an interview about it without actually making amends privately."

You can check out Moore's Today interview, below:

In February 2019, the This Is Us star and six other women, including singer Phoebe Bridges came, forward to accuse the musician of emotional abuse, sexual misconduct and "patterns of manipulative behavior" in a New York Times exposé.

Over the Fourth of July long weekend and more than one year after the allegations, Adams penned an essay for The Daily Mail, in which he apologized for the ways he's "mistreated people" throughout his life and career.

"There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career," he wrote. "All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life."

Afterward, Moore took to Twitter to call Adams' apology an "empty, performative act of contrition" and she urged people to focus on "real news" like demanding justice for Breonna Taylor's death.

Supermodel Karen Elson, another of his accusers, also reacted to Adams' essay, tweeting, "My thoughts on Ryan Adam[s] ... I believe in redemption and amends even for him. However, he has not reached out to me since 2018 to apologize for his terrible behavior. In fact back then he called a liar which added more pain and made me disillusioned with the entire music industry."