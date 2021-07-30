It's been 20 years since Amelia "Mia" Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi accepted her claim to the throne of Genovia, rising from shy, awkward San Francisco high school student to poised, confident princess in Disney's 2001 sleeper hit-turned-cult classic The Princess Diaries.

Two decades on, The Princess Diaries' legacy remains one of early 2000s feel-good nostalgia. The film also offers a veritable who's who of Hollywood, spanning screen legends to Y2K pop stars and beyond.

At the time of its release, it also spawned more than a handful of future stars. (Playing Mia with charm and humor in her breakout role, then-newcomer Anne Hathaway would go on to become one of Hollywood's leading, award-winning A-listers.)