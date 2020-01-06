Man & Woman Arrested for Firing Gun at Homes in Central Maine

Two people are behind bars after they allegedly drove around central Maine firing a gun at several homes.

Police say 25-year-old Dana Dasilva and his girlfriend 25-year-old Michelle Luce, both of Skowhegan were arrested late Saturday night for shooting at residences over a three-hour period in Winslow, Waterville, and Clinton.

Investigators said Luce drove the vehicle as Dasilva fired from the backseat. Several bullets struck houses including one that went through a window and hit a chair where someone was sitting at the time.

The man and woman are being held at the Kennebec County Jail. This investigation is ongoing.