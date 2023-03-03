It sounds like a new Adam Sandler movie.

At this point in my life, I consider myself a grown-ass man. Despite that, I've done a lot of stupid things. Especially in my 20's. I'd have to use both hands and both feet, and still would have enough digits to count all the stupid things I did. Yet, somehow through all of that, I managed to stay out of trouble for the most part.

I never got arrested, and I never put myself in the hospital. Trust me, no one's more surprised at that than I am. Surprisingly, most of my friends were about the same. I wouldn't say we were angels, but we weren't troublemakers. Maybe loud-mouthed know-it-alls... But nor troublemakers.

But we all know that one guy...

We all know that one guy who seems to defy the conventions of normal society and just do the most random things that leave us scratching our heads. Sometimes they're the hero we didn't know we need, other times they're just looking to stir up the pot. Literally, in this particular case.

From the "I-can't-believe-this-actually-happened" files... A man went into Cure Cannabis in Auburn and while inside, thought it was a great idea to spark up a doobie right inside the store. This was, of course, 100% against store policy. When employees asked 24-year-old William Self to put it out, that's when things got a bit dicey.

To say he refused would be an understatement.

At this point, Self allegedly tried to grab some more weed and then leave without paying for it. When confronted by employees, he allegedly self-started a brawl with them in the middle of the store, according to the Sun Journal. Police came and took him away and the two employees were left with minor injuries.

So remember kids... Maine is pretty relaxed about a lot of things. Even the whole weed thing. But smoking weed where you're not supposed to, while trying to steal more, and then beating on the people who work there, is not what I would describe as chill. Just sayin'...

