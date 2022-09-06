Man Planning Wedding to Inanimate Rag Doll Girlfriend (Yes, Really)

Finding love can be hard — so hard, in fact, that one man who grew tired of being single fell in love with a rag doll... which he now plans to marry in an official ceremony.

According to user @montbk5959 on TikTok, he and his rag doll — named Natalia — have been together romantically for a year. The Mirror reports the pair even recently celebrated their anniversary.

On TikTok, @montbk5959 often shows the two going shopping, enjoying the outdoors and spending quality time at home with one another.

The lovebirds also have some rag doll children, who are often shown doing their homework, watching TV or "eating" alongside their parents.

Natalia has even met the man's family.

However, the man's relationship with the inanimate object has caused quite a stir on TikTok, leading to him disabling comments on many of his videos.

"If it weren't for the dolls, I would be more alone than anyone. At least I have something," he told his followers in one video, according to The Mirror.

In another clip, he shared his future plans to marry the doll: "With my little girl we watch TV and talk about everything. They don't know how much I love her, I've lasted all this year with her. I plan to get married."

Although the man's lifestyle is unique, he isn't the only person who has found love with an inanimate object.

Earlier this year, a woman married a rag doll that supposedly got her pregnant. She even had a ceremony to celebrate the baby doll's "birth."

Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, created her now-husband, Marcelo, out of needle and thread. She claimed the pair fell in love and she became "pregnant."

Moraes claimed she was in labor for 35 minutes before giving birth to the doll at home. A doctor and nurse were both present for the birthing ceremony, which she detailed as a pain-free experience.

Not wanting to "give birth" without first getting married, Moraes arranged a wedding in front of 250 family and friends before going on honeymoon in Rio de Janeiro.