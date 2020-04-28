Man Injured in Probable Hit-and-Run in Edmundston

The Edmundston Police Force is asking for the public's help in connection with an alleged hit-and-run Monday morning.

Police say between 9:30 and 10:00 a.m. Monday, a man was walking on the sidewalk on Saint-François Street in Edmundston when he was apparently hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

The man, who in his early forties, was near Tighe Street and walking towards the Verret sector when he was struck. Police say he is currently hospitalized and has no recollection of the incident.

The Edmundston Police Force is looking for any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Inspector Steve Robinson at (506) 739-2100.