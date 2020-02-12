Man Indicted for Leaving Crash that Killed Skateboarder
A grand jury has indicted a Maine man in connection with a crash that killed a skateboarder last summer.
Thirty-seven-year-old Ernest Patti, of Woolwich, has been indicted on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Wayne Harwood collided with a white sedan while he was riding his skateboard in the middle of the street in Portland on the night of July 10.
Harwood wasn't wearing a helmet and landed on the pavement head first.
A witness told police the driver of the car stopped for about 20 seconds then drove off.
Harwood died two days after the crash.
