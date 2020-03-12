Man Found Laying in Road After Hit & Run in Liberty

Authorities are searching for the person and vehicle involved in an apparent overnight hit and run on route 220 in Liberty.

According to WMTW, the incident happened at around 2:30 AM on Thursday when a man was struck and seriously injured. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and it was another driver passing by that found the man.

Anyone that may have information is asked to contact the Waldo County Sheriff's office at 207.338.2040.