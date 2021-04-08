Man Falls Off Mount Washington Nearly 1,000 Feet

Let’s be careful out there. I have driven up Mount Washington and it’s a wonderful drive. I don’t think I would like to tumble down nearly 1,000 feet and to be honest, I don’t think I am a skillful faller, I doubt I would survive. But Arild Hestivik of Newark, Delaware did just that. The skier made the trip up from Newark, Delaware just to ski Mount Washington.

What Caused the Tumble

Arild Hestvik had planned to ski down the chute called Main Gully on Mount Washington. He climbed up to the top of the main gully. This would all be pretty impressive if he was 35 but he is 61 years old which makes the feat pretty impressive. Unfortunately, his boot binding was separated from its binding on the first turn and Arild fell nearly the whole 1,000 feet of the Main Gully according to reporting by usnews.com.

The Rescue

Thankfully Arild was stable despite suffering some injuries. The call for rescue came into rescuers at about 4 pm but trees prevented a helicopter evacuation. The rescue team sought help from the National Guard who have a helicopter with a cable that can be used to lift an injured person, but it was getting too dark. Rescuers carried Hestvik out and arrived at a parking lot at approximately 9 pm according to usnews.com. He was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. I wish him a speedy recovery and hope he can get back to the slopes soon. What an amazing story of survival.