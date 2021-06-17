Man Faces Two Counts of Murder for Bodies Found in Limington Fire

A 21-year-old man is facing charges for the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burning Limington house.

UPDATE: The victims have been identified as Cheryl Cote and her boyfriend, Daniel Perkins. Cheryl Cote is the mother of suspect, Matthew Cote.

The fire was discovered just after 5:00 Thursday morning at 259 Hardscrabble Road. When firefighters were able to make entry into the house, they found a man and woman who were deceased. Crime scene tape was put up around the home and the State Fire Marshal's Office and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South were called in to investigate the suspicious deaths. During that investigation, they determined that 21-year-old Matthew Cote was a person of interest.

Shortly thereafter, Maine State Police located Cote when they spotted his car in Limington. Officials believe he lived in the house. Police interviewed him and arrested him Thursday afternoon, charging him with two counts of murder. Cote was transported to the York County Jail. He's expected to make his first court appearance on Friday.

Maine State Police cannot identify the victims, at this time, so the bodies were sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office to identify them and determine how they died. Officials are not commenting on why they believe the deaths are suspicious.