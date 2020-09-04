Man Convicted of Killing Deputy Appeals to Maine High Court 

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man convicted in the killing a sheriff’s deputy is appealing his murder conviction to Maine’s highest court.

Deputy Eugene Cole was killed while trying to arrest Williams on drug charges in 2018.

The Bangor Daily News reports Williams is appealing his conviction to the state's highest court and will argue the trial court should not have allowed prosecutors to recreate their theory of the shooting in front of the jury.

Cole was the first law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in Maine in nearly 30 years.