One man is in custody after police say he and another man were caught dragging a stolen safe through the snow near the Waterfront in Portland, Maine.

A Portland police officer responded to a burglar alarm at 34 Exchange Street around 6:50 Tuesday morning. The officer found 45-year-old Joseph Call of Portland and an accomplice dragging a safe through the snow in a suitcase, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.



When the officer ordered the two men to stop, they allegedly fled on foot. Call was quickly taken into custody. He was charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, refusing to submit to arrest and violating conditions of release. He was taken to the Cumberland County jail for booking.

Portland Police say the safe had been removed from the office of a local business near the Waterfront.

Police are still on the lookout for the second suspect, a white male who was wearing a tan/orange jacket with a dark hat and gloves. Investigators are urging anyone who has any information that might assist in this case to call the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.

