Man and Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine

A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday after police seized fentanyl, cocaine, crack, psilocybin mushrooms and firearms in Alfred.

Two People from Maine Arrested for Drug Trafficking

The York County Sheriff’s Office and the MDEA said 44-year-old Robert Court and 40-year-old Jennifer Chick, both from Alfred, were taken into custody at their home on Jordan Springs Road.

York County Sheriff's Office York County Sheriff's Office loading...

Police Executed Another Warrant in January

Police had previously executed a search warrant at the residence on January 12 and found fentanyl, meth, oxycodone and firearms. The investigation involved ongoing drug trafficking and stolen property.

York County Sheriff's Office York County Sheriff's Office loading...

Drugs and Firearms Seized

MDEA agents served arrest warrants at the home on Tuesday and found more evidence of drug trafficking.

A search warrant was executed and seized 125.7 grams of fentanyl, 54 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 16 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of cocaine base, 2 grams of methamphetamine, 42 doses of diverted oxycodone, 5 firearms and $875.00 in suspected drug proceeds. The estimated street value of the drugs is $35,250.

MORE NEWS: Woman Arrested in Maine for Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Drug Trafficking Charges in Maine

Court and Chick were each charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Drug Trafficking. They were taken to the York County Jail with bail set at $60,000.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker