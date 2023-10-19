Man and Woman Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Maine
A man and a woman have been arrested for drug trafficking and a large amount of meth was seized.
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said 39-year-old Nicholas D. Hoyt and 32-year-old Kristy L. Dube, both from Sabattus, were taken into custody on Wednesday.
Search Warrant
The MDEA Western District Task Force and the Sabattus Police Department executed a search warrant at 26 Ball Park Road in Sabattus Wednesday afternoon.
Drugs, Firearm and Drug Items Seized during Search
Law enforcement seized 350 plus grams of pre-packed meth for distribution, a firearm, and additional items indicative of drug trafficking.
Aggravated Drug Trafficking Charges
Hoyt and Dube were taken to the Androscoggin County Jail and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Drug Trafficking and warrants.
Three Month Drug Trafficking Investigation
The arrests are part of a three-month long investigation into meth trafficking from the residence.
