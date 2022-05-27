Getting Ready for Summer

So much hinges on the weather for Memorial Day weekend. The plan is to get outside and enjoy the “beginning” of summer with all of our friends and family. That includes a cookout and barbeque as well as having fun in the sun.

It’s not just Monday that we count on to be nice. We want the whole weekend to have sunshine and moderate temperatures. So what’s in store for Saturday, Sunday and Monday?

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

It’s pretty good news for Sunday and Monday, and not so much for Saturday. Here’s how it breaks down for Aroostook County and across most of northern Maine.

Saturday: We will see not only rain, but some pretty serious thunderstorms. There’s a 91% chance of that. The high temperature for the day is 70.

Sunday: Things get better with no more rain and mild temps reaching a daytime high of 75.

Memorial Day: Monday will partly cloudy with no rain. Cooler with temps around 70.

Fireworks in Presque Isle on Memorial Day

In Presque Isle, there will be fireworks after dark. These are the ones that were initially planned for the Fiddlehead Festival, but we’re delayed due to the bad weather. It’s good to get a chance to launch the displays, and a great way to salute our troops. Remember, Memorial Day is a day to honor and show respect for our military men and women who died serving the United States.

Happy Memorial Day to everyone.

