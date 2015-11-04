Make Your Own ‘Maine Town Line’ Sign With This Web Generator!
@Xach on Twitter has the best thing on the internet in Maine this week: a "Town Line" sign generator!
We all know and love those mysterious, vertical signs that announce the fact that you've crossed into another town here in Vacationland... and now, you can make a digital version of your very own!
According to his website, Zachary Beane is a professional programmer and occasional photographer based in Portland. Check out his work here.