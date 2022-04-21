Maine’s Stephen King Stuns Twitter With His Incredible Salmon Recipe

Maine's favorite son Stephen King has sold over 350 million books. But as of late, he is known all over the Twitter world as CHEF Stephen King. This comes after he let loose on his favorite salmon recipe to his 6.6 million followers. Now, you would figure that if you are Stephen King, you could have salmon prepared any darn way in the world. He could certainly do something incredibly expensive and elaborate if he wished. But no......

Roasted salmon and vegetables

Are you ready? OK. Here's Stephen's amazing salmon recipe:

Yup. Just paper towels and a microwave. BRILLIANT. Stephen received over 5,000 replies to his simple, yet yummy way to cook salmon. Some loved it, but some let King have it. So Stephen had a follow-up Tweet:

We love this recipe...keep 'em coming, SK! Salmon is one of those foods that does taste as good in the microwave as on the stove or grill. Do I smell a Stephen King Cookbook in the works? Actually, there is kind of a Stephen King cookbook out there. Castle Rock Kitchen is a book that, according to the write-up on Amazon:

" is an immersive culinary experience from the mouthwatering to the macabre, with gorgeous, moody photographs to transport Stephen King fans to kitchen tables, diners, and picnic blankets across Maine. Recipes ranging from drinks to dessert (and every course in-between) are inspired by meals and gatherings from the more than forty novels and stories set in King's Castle Rock multiverse—a darker, more gothic version of the Maine most are familiar with."

Castle Rock Kitchen comes out in October. We HOPE it includes the salmon recipe!

Author Stephen King. Chef Stephen King. Rock Star Stephen King. The guy can do it ALL!

