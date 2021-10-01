Maine’s Public Safety Agencies Honor Fallen Hancock County Deputy

Law enforcement personnel from across the state gathered Thursday in Bangor to say goodbye to Hancock County Deputy Luke Gross.

Deputy Gross, of the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, lost his life on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Route 3 in Trenton, just before 4 a.m. When he arrived at the scene, the vehicle was gone, but there was debris in the roadway. Gross parked on the side of the road, activated his emergency lights, and donned a reflective safety vest to clear the pavement. As he worked, he was fatally struck by a pickup truck.

The loss brought out members of law enforcement agencies from across the state, who honored the 44-year-old who died tragically, far too young. I attended his memorial on Thursday afternoon, and couldn't stop the tears from flowing, even though I had never met Deputy Gross. Especially when they aired the traditional 'Last Call.'

He was not only respected, but he was also beloved. Here are a few images from the day, as Maine's law enforcement and Luke's family gathered to remember him. May he rest in peace.

Memorial Service for Hancock County Deputy Luke Gross Law enforcement agencies from across the state gathered to honor Deputy Luke Gross.

