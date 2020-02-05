Maine’s Prescription Drug Price Transparency Rules in Effect

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's new prescription drug price transparency rules are now in effect.

The new rules have arrived in the wake of a law designed to make drug pricing less confusing for the state's consumers.

The Senate Majority Office of the Maine Legislature said Tuesday the rules require drug makers, wholesale distributors and pharmacy benefit managers to report prescription price data to the Maine Health Data Organization.

Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic says the state “can begin to shine a light on what is driving these outrageous prices and take aggressive action to curb the cost of medication once and for all.”