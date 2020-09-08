Maine’s Oakhurst Dairy Releases Maple Milk

For years, "fall" food and beverage offerings have almost always been pumpkin spice flavored. It looks like that's about to change, at least here in Maine. Yeah, taking our state's motto to heart, the people at Oakhurst Dairy have decided to lead fall flavors in a completely different direction...

A few day's ago, Maine's Oakhurst Dairy unveiled their new fall flavor: Maple Milk!

Sounds good, doesn't it?

According to WGME, the milk is made from 100% pure maple syrup sourced from Bascom Family Farms of New Hampshire.

The limited edition product will only be available this fall. You can find it at participating Hannaford supermarkets, Walmarts, and Market Baskets.

It's a FriYay kind of day as we enter into a long weekend and our NEW Maple Milk flavor hits the shelf. Grab one and yum together! Let us know what you think of our new Fall flavor below. Posted by Oakhurst Dairy on Friday, September 4, 2020

What will they come up with next?

