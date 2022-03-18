Maine’s Mount Katahdin & Baxter State Park Look Even More Stunning In The Winter

I believe it was the summer of 1994 when I made my first trip to Baxter State Park. Our group's plan was to hike into Chimney Pond, camp, then summit Katahdin. I was 14 at the time and had never been to the park. I was in for an experience I'd never forget.

Chimney Pond and its campground are special. First of all, there's a beautiful 3.3 mile hike just to get to the campground. It's a wonderful warmup to a Katahdin summit.

The remoteness of the campground is noticeable immediately. Technology isn't exactly at a premium there. However, what it does have at a premium is amazing views of Katahdin and Chimney Pond.

This is such a stunning view to experience, and hordes of people have. However, not many have had the opportunity to experience Chimney Pond in the winter. Well, now you can, at least in this post.

A friend shared these photos with me from Chimney Pond, and they are even prettier than you could imagine.

Spring might be right around the corner in Southern Maine, but Baxter is still a beautiful, glistening winter wonderland. The Katahdin ridgeline covered in clear snow, and a still frozen-over Chimney Pond dominate the landscape.

Sometimes images like these help us remember how tranquil Maine can be. Sure, it's easy to get lost in the shuffle of work, the latest technology, a hectic schedule, air travel etc...And, it's also easy to forget incredible places like these are right outside your door. Well, maybe not Baxter, but you get the point.

I highly recommend a stay at Chimney Pond Campground. It is simply an experience you will never forget. Fair warning, reservations go quickly. Be ready to book early.

