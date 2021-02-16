Maine’s Moose Permit Auction Deadline Is Friday February 19th

Moose hunting in Maine is a huge deal, and 10 thousand plus people apply each year for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife annual Moose Permit Lottery. But only about 3000 of those are drawn in the lottery.

But did you know that Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife also holds a Moose Permit Auction? Meaning, you don't have to wait to be drawn by chance. You can submit a bid and get a moose permit that way. According to the Associated Press, the deadline to enter your bid in the Moose Permit Auction is Friday, February 19th.

The top 10 highest bidders who submit written bids will each receive moose hunting permits. Applicants must submit the permit bid form by Friday, February 19th, along with a nonrefundable $25.00 bidding fee.

How to Submit Your Bid An applicant must submit the permit bid form (PDF) along with a nonrefundable $25.00 bidding fee and mail it to MDIFW, 284 State Street, Augusta, ME 04333. You'll be sending us an envelope inside an envelope.

Your Mailing Envelope will contain two things:

1. Your Bid Envelope

2. Your $25 bidding fee

Your Bid Envelope will contain your completed bid form (PDF).

If you aren't interested in the auction but want to enter the Moose lottery, those applications are due by May 13.

