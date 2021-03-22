Maine’s Maple Syrup Celebration is March 27-28

Maple season is a time-honored tradition in the Northeast when sap starts to flow in maple trees and is collected and boiled into syrup.

Maple producers welcome visitors in the spring to see the process but last year the pandemic forced the state to cancel public gatherings.

Now some producers are welcoming back the public with safety precautions in place.

Maine’s annual Maple syrup celebration will be held March 27-28 with guidelines by the Maine Center for Disease Control.