Maine’s Latest Phone Scam Has You Pay Now or ‘Get Disconnected’
On Saturday, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reported on social media that a phone scam was being identified in the area.
The details of the scam seem to feature people calling your phone asking for a payment to avoid a disconnect of service or payment for power fees.
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office states that both their department and Versant Power had received multiple calls about this with the Maine utility company stating that this is a scam.
Signs of A Scam
Some big signs to be wary of when you come across an odd contacting asking for money is just that- someone you are not familiar with calling you and you are not expecting a call from them or their 'affiliated company'. Additionally, always be suspicious when this random call from out of nowhere also requires a payment of some sort. Never give your personal or financial information to someone you are unfamiliar with.
What To Do If You Think You Are Being Scammed
Connect with the Office of the Maine Attorney General Office. You can connect with them through the Maine.gov website or you can call Maine's consumer hotline by calling (207)626-8849 or toll free in Maine (800)436-2131. The hotline is open between 9 A.M. and noon, 1 PM to 4 PM Monday through Friday.
For more information about scams in Maine, check out the Office of the Maine Attorney General's webpage on common consumer scams on Maine.gov.
Stay safe out there and make sure the older folks in our community are aware of this scam.