Mainers Will Soon Be Able To Cross The Border Into Canada Once Again

Big news for Mainers that have been wanting to travel to Canada but have been unable since the border was closed in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian government is opening the border again, but you'll need to do a few things before you can cross.

A drive to the Canadian border is about six hours or less from any place in Maine. If you're in a town like Madawaska, it's a short walk across the bridge over the St. John River. In fact, many residents of Madawaska travel across the border as regularly as you might drive to the next town for groceries. That's all about to change.

According to the Washington Post, beginning August 9, Canada will open the border to U.S. citizens who can show a negative COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of arriving at the border by car, or prior to a flight departure to Canada. Visitors to Canada must also upload proof of a COVID-19 completed series of vaccination received at least 14 days prior to your day of arrival, via a Canadian website or mobile app.

There are still some things that need to be worked out, including the instructions on how to upload your proof of vaccination, but come August 9, COVID-negative and vaccinated Mainers will be able to go back to Canada.

