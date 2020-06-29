Mainers, It’s Time To Apply For The Any Deer Permit Lottery

I don't know about you, but I grew up around hunters, I was friends with hunters, I even dated hunters. I know that for those who are into it, they're REALLY into it. I'm talking tree stands, game cams, and a section of the closet dedicated to Real Tree and blaze orange. Oh and bottles of deer pee to hide their human funk.

While it's not my cup of tea, it's a huge sport here in Maine, Plus, it's one of the few activities that social distancing doesn't impact whatsoever.

The Maine Any Deer Permit Lottery is currently accepting applications. Those who win the lottery will be able to hunt any deer in the state.

Applications are being accepted now through August 17th. You'll need your hunting license and the area in which you wish to hunt handy. All the details and to enter the lottery can be found here.