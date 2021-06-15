Mainers Can Visit State Parks for Free on Father’s Day

Maine Day

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands along with the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry has announced that this Sunday, June 20th will be Maine Day. This means that all Maine residents will be able to enjoy Maine's parks and historic sites at no cost.

This Sunday is also Father's Day which provides a great option for families to enjoy the great Maine outdoors at no cost. At this time, Sunday is looking beautiful. Perfect for a hike or a picnic.

Photo by Cindie Hansen on Unsplash

Few Exceptions

As with anything, there are a few exceptions to keep in mind. This free admission deal does not apply to the following places:

Acadia National Park

Allagash Wilderness Waterway

Baxter State Park

Peacock Beach

Maine Wildlife Park

Scarborough Beach State Park

Swan Island

Penobscot River Corridor

Penobscot Narrows Observatory

Maine State Parks and Historic Sites

Maine currently has 48 State Parks and Historic Sites such as Popham and the nearby Reid State Park, Damariscotta Lake, Bradbury Mountain, and more than you can discover here. There is truly something for everyone between ocean adventures, lake fun, mountains, and gorgeous wooded areas.

So get out Maine and have some free family fun this Sunday!

