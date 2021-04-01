Mainers Aged 16 & Older Eligible For Vaccine Starting Wednesday

Governor Janet Mills made an appearance at today's Maine CDC press briefing to announce a change in the eligibility for Mainers to get the vaccine.

According to the KJ, she announced that, starting Wednesday (April 7th), all Maine residents who are 16 and older can get the vaccine.

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use on people aged 16 and 17. As a result, it may take a little longer for people of that age to get an appointment.

Currently, Maine has about 200 vaccination sites. So far, 435,700 Maine residents have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. To put that another way, nearly 1/3 of the state's 1.3 million population. Also, over 20% of the state's population has received their final dose of the vaccine.

Governor Mills also cautioned Mainers that the pandemic is not over. Despite the fact that significant portion of the state has been vaccinated, we need to be aware of the dangers of the variants. She urged people to continue to take precautions.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

Have you downloaded our FREE app? You can use it to stream the station, message the DJs, and to get breaking local new sent right to your phone. Our app is the best way to stay on top of everything going on in Central Maine and beyond. It is even your ticket to entering exclusive, app-only, contests. The easiest way to get the app is to enter your phone number in the box below. We'll text you the download link.

Get our free mobile app

Also, sign up for our email newsletter. Several times a week, we will send out an email loaded with the top trending content from our websites.