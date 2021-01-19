Starting this week, Mainers age 70 and older can get vaccinated for COVID-19, provided there is sufficient supply.

The Maine CDC says for people insured by Medicare, Medicaid, and most commercial insurance plans, the vaccine will be covered with no out-of-pocket cost.

For uninsured people, any administrative fees will be paid for by the federal Provider Relief Fund.

Gov. Janet Mills’ office has published a list of where people 70 and older can schedule an appointment.

So far, over 67,000 Mainers have received their first dose of the vaccine, mostly health care workers. About 12,000 people have received their second dose to be fully vaccinated.