According to the Maine DOT, Maine has seen more than 17,000 crashes so far in 2021 resulting in over 4,000 injuries. Last year, Maine saw 28,000 crashes with 6,700 injuries for the whole year. 2019 saw more than 8,000 injuries and over 35,000 crashes.

People driving fast on the roads in Maine not only need to look out for those cycling or look out for pedestrians but, they also need to be on the look out for horse drawn buggies in the rural parts of the state. Areas of Maine can see Amish buggies on the roads, which is an interesting site to see but, unfortunately, is proving to be very dangerous for the quaint community.

According to WGME, police say there have been at least 5 crashes this year for the Amish on Maine roads, with one resulting in a 5 year-old being sent to a hospital.

Get our free mobile app

Maine's Amish community are scattered throughout rural Maine, including a settlement in Fort Fairfield with around 140 members, according to Down East Magazine, which featured an article about this settlement in one 2013. Other settlement areas include Smyrna in Aroostook County and in Unity in Waldo County, according to the website AmishAmerica.com, and another settlement area in Whitefield outside of Augusta.

The Amish is a religious traditionalist group that are focused on 'simple living' without most modern amenities, including cars. Which is why the Amish choose a transportation of centuries past, the horse-drawn buggy.

Be mindful of others on the road, whether they have a vehicle or not. And, in a year where statistics lately have proved dangerous for drivers and other occupiers alike, take it easy on the roads out there and take care of each other no matter who else shares the road with you.

30 Most Dangerous Sections of Road in Maine There are plenty of sections of road that you have come across here in the State of Maine that have you gripping the steering wheel a little more than other sections. Here is the list of the Most Dangerous Roads of Maine from the past three years of crashes, injuries, and fatalities from the Maine Department of Transportation. Do you live on one of these roads?

37 Essential Things To Do And See In Belfast If you are visiting Belfast as a resident of Maine or as a tourist from out of state, this little town has a lot to offer those from near and far. With the help of TripAdvisor.com's list of Belfast attractions let's check out this comprehensive list of creative, historical, unique, and tasty finds that await you in Belfast, a bustling town on the coast of Maine.