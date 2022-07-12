25 Sayings That Could Get Your Mainer Card Revoked

Mainers have their own way of talking, 'slang' I guess you can say. If I'm being honest, there are some terms that I am still trying to learn.

Some words and phrases are "ayuh" which means uh-huh, "take a diggah" which means to take a fall, and "Flatlandah" which means someone not from Maine (so does someone that's "from away").

To someone that is a flatlander (not from Maine), they may think that Mainers love their L.L. Bean (which is true), only wear flannel, eat lobsters almost daily, and love moose.

There is so much more to being a Mainer, and it seems like in order to be one, you have to have grown up in Maine or at least lived here long enough to not be considered an outsider.

So if you ever find yourself trying to fake being a Mainer, there are some things that you should probably know.

No, Mainers do not wear flannel daily. No, they do not eat lobster daily. And yes, go buy a winter jacket and some boots from L.L. Bean.

However, you will need to learn to understand Mainers' sayings, or else you put yourself at high risk of being caught as a flatlander.

Even if you are a true Mainer or from away and want to be one, there are some things that you never should say.

In 5 words or less, these things should never be said or asked to a Mainer, even if you don't understand. If you are a Mainer and say these things, then they are a way for you to lose your "Mainer Card."

25 Things You Say That Could Get Your Mainer Card Revoked According to Mainers, if you say any of these, you will get your Mainer card revoked and probably be seen as a flatlander.