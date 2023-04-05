Maine Youth Fish & Game Association Annual Auction Saturday

Ready for a fun family night out that is all for a good cause?

This Saturday, the 8th Maine Youth Fish and Game Association will host an Auction and Dinner, with proceeds to help fund youth programs and events.

Events like this make summer camp more affordable for all, and financially more accessible for more kids by helping to keep camp attendance costs lower. Also to fund family ice fishing days.in winter.

All are welcome for a great night of fun and food and friends and fundraising. The event will be held at Old Town Elks #1287 Club

Doors open at 4 p.m. Dinner is served at 5 p.m. And a; Live auction and presentations will begin when all in attendance have been served.

The cost is $5 per person, or $20 for a family. There are no advance tickets, go and pay at the door.

For the live and silent auctions there are concert tickets, and goods and services from area vendors. Plus gift cards to restaurants and guided trips to bid on too. Must be dozens and dozens of auction items, right?

Actually, as of yesterday 174 auction items. Over 6 dozen items so far, and something for everyone in the family.

MYFGA Board President Mike Regan explained the purpose of the club

We are trying to preserve our outdoor heritage for the next generation and pass along our knowledge and passion for the outdoors to our youth as they are glued to their electronics. The club and the fundraising are for more than just hunting and fishing. Our objective is to enhance Maine’s most precious and valuable resources. Our Youth and our Outdoors.

This Saturday at Old Town Elks Lodge. It will be a fun family night.