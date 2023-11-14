Maine Woman Won $2 Million on Powerball

A woman from West Enfield won $2 million on a Powerball ticket in October.

Store Received a $20,000 Bonus for Selling Winning Ticket

The Handy Stop Neighborhood Market in Howland sold the ticket and received a $20,000 bonus, according to the Maine State Lottery. The owner is sharing the money with the employees.

One Number Away from Billions

Carol Enos was the winner. Her ticket was one number off from the billion dollar jackpot.

$500,000 Lottery Winner in Maine

The Maine State Lottery said a man from Camden won $500,000 in October. He purchased his ticket at the Village Variety in Camden. He won playing the game “50X The Cash.”

Maine Lottery Prizes in the Month of October

In the month of October, $24,808,922 was given away as prizes in the state of Maine. Thirty-eight players won at least $10,000 in the Maine Lottery for a total of $4,339,045.

