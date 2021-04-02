Maine Wildlife Park Opening Date Announced

One of the rights of passage here in Maine when it comes to spring is the opening of the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray. According to WGME-TV, the park is slated to open for the season in two weeks on April 15th.

If you've been to the Maine Wildlife Park before you know that they do a wonderful job of showcasing over 30 different species of wildlife that are native to the State of Maine.

According to the article, the park was able to create and update several exhibits including a brand new turtle display, and even the fish hatchery will be reopening which is something I always enjoy spending a little time at.

On the flip side of that, the visitor center and the nocturnal night house will remain closed.

During this early soft opening, no groups larger than 10 will be allowed and the capacity will be reduced for safety. Expect that protocol to be in-place until mid-May.

Keep in mind, if you plan to visit, reservations will be needed, which you can do online by CLICKING HERE.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Maine Wildlife Park.

