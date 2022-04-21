Maine Was The Number One State for People Heading Back Out to Chain Restaurants

We recovered faster than any other state in the country.

As pandemic restrictions ease up, Maine was making up for lost time by heading back to indoor dining. TOP Agency, an analytics agency that tracks U.S consumer spending, analyzed the spending habits of 12 million Americans to see how states bounced back from COVID-related dips in dine-out spending.

Mainers led the pack! Here in Maine going out to eat rose 34.39% from 2021 to 2022, the fastest recovery rate in the country. And we went to Texas Roadhouse most out of the chain restaurants here. Texas Roadhouse was a favorite in eleven states. Here are our top 5 favorites from first to fifth!

How did TOP Agency figure out the numbers?

This survey was for 'casual dining restaurants in America' and national chains. TOP Data analyzed data that looked at visits from 12 million Americans to compare which restaurant chains and states are getting the most foot traffic compared to 2021. Maine was super itching to get out. We're number one! We're number one! Here are the top 10 percent growth.

The seemingly never-ending pandemic wreaked havoc on everything from work, school schedules, live sports, and even the fact that we couldn't even hug friends or family. And eating, it very much messed with our dining habits. Chain restaurants have had a rough go of it, but there is some comfort in going to a friendly restaurant that is known. Texas Roadhouse was the number one choice in eleven states. Somebody likes that saddle! Here's the map of where America went in the last year.

Were you part of the Texas Roadhouse gang? See the whole report here, it's pretty interesting.