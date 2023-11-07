Maine Wardens Located Missing Man’s Body in Lake Near Home
Maine Wardens located the body of a missing 76-year-old man from Rangeley Plantation on Monday night around 9 pm.
Wardens Located Missing Man’s Body
Ernest Van Soeren was last seen at 9:45 am Monday morning near his home at 237 West Shore Road in Rangeley Plantation.
Man Found in Lake Near his Home
Maine Game Warden Chad Robertson and K9 Storm “found Van Soeren approximately a ¼ mile from his residence, deceased in Rangeley Lake. He was found in water that was about a foot in depth, along the shoreline of Rangeley Lake. It is unknown how Van Soeren ended up in the water,” said Mark Latti, Communications Director, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.
Law Enforcement Involved in Search
The search started around 6:30 pm Monday evening and included Maine Game Wardens, Sheriff’s Deputy and US Border Patrol agents.
Wardens: Death is not Considered Suspicious
The Maine State Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death. Van Soeren’s body was taken to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington. “Van Soeren’s death is not considered suspicious,” said Latti.
