Maine Officials Investigate Multiple Drownings

The Maine Warden Service and the Maine Marine Patrol have reported several drownings in the state in the last few days. Read below for updates and additional information.

MEDOMAK RIVER

The Maine Marine Patrol recovered the body of a fisherman from the water Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. near Johnson Island in the Medomak River.

The identity of the fisherman is being withheld pending notification of family members.

According to the Marine Patrol, the search began Monday night at approximately 9:00 p.m. after the fisherman’s boat, a 16-foot skiff with an outboard motor, was found by other local fishermen, aground and unoccupied near Havener Point.

Marine Patrol along with the US Coast Guard and local first responders searched the river near the unoccupied boat, along the nearby shore, and from the air with a Coast Guard helicopter. The search was suspended at 1:30 a.m. and resumed this morning at 4:00 a.m. with the addition of the Marine Patrol plane.

The man’s body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

CHERRY POND, GREENE, MAINE

UPDATE:

A Sheriff’s Deputy pulled a drowning girl from the Androscoggin River in Greene Monday evening after she went underwater. Police said the 13-year-old Lewiston girl was cooling off with friends and family when she went under. WMTW reports most of the people in the group did not know how to swim. A deputy happened to be on patrol nearby and rushed to an area of the river known as Cherry Pond. The officer pulled the girl from the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. It's not clear how long the girl was underwater. She was taken to a Lewiston hospital and then transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland. No word on her condition today.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Maine Warden Service spokesman has confirmed that a 13-year-old girl drowned last evening in Cherry Pond in the town of Greene.

Newscenter Maine reports the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office was also on the scene last night. We'll have more details as they become available.

MESSALONSKEE LAKE, KENNEBEC COUNTY

UPDATE:

The bodies of two young men who drowned in Messalonskee Lake in Kennebec County have been recovered. The Maine Warden Service reports the body of one of the men was found around 8:15 this morning in 35 feet of water. The other body was found a short time later about 200 feet away. Wardens say 21-year-old Brandon Breton of Vassalboro and 19-year-old Joseph Mayo of Rome, Maine were swimming with two other friends off a pontoon boat Monday afternoon when a strong gust of wind pushed the boat away from them. Two of the men managed to swim to the drifting boat but Breton and Mayo went under and never resurfaced.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Maine Warden Service is heading up a search for two young men who are presumed to have drowned on Messalonskee Lake in Kennebec County.

Wardens were called to the lake at about 12:45 p.m. Monday. Four friends were swimming off a pontoon boat when a strong gust of wind pushed the boat away from the swimmers. Two of the men were able to swim to the drifting boat, but officials say 21-year-old Brandon Breton and 19-year-old Joseph Mayo went under and never resurfaced.

Wardens are searching the lake by boat and by plane. State troopers and fire & rescue teams from Belgrade, Sidney and Oakland along with a Maine Forest Service helicopter are assisting.

SACO RIVER, BUXTON:

38-year-old Abiodun Jerry Roland Olubi of South Portland on Sunday after he fell into the Saco River in Buxton (from the AP)