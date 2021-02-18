Because right now...it's totally legal to not clean the roof of your car in Maine.

How is this not a law yet? It is in New Hampshire. According to Car and Driver, a driver in New Hampshire was charged last December with vehicular assault, among other charges, after a piece of ice came off his box truck and injured another driver.

Thinkstock

In Massachusetts, they don't have a law that makes it mandatory to clean off the ice or snow from the roof of your car, BUT (and as you can see, it's a big but), you CAN be charged with driving with an unsecure load.

WMGE13 reports that Representative Dustin White (R-Mars Hill) will bring this up today in the legislative council. White says that everyone thinks it's already against the law, but it's not. Currently you have to clear your windshield and side windows. To get this passed, there has to be a majority vote. New Hampshire, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island all have this law on the books. Come on Maine...we can do this.

