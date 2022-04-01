Vanity License Plates That Will Soon Be Illegal on Maine Roads

The actual license plates pictured are out on the road in Maine. And they don’t have the letters blacked out like in the photo.

Quick re-cap: Years ago restrictions were loosened on vanity license plates. That is when we began to see the F-bomb and other words, we sure were not used to seeing as we drove all over Maine.

The only ones at that point that were being rejected were calls to violence and other similar topics. But a change is coming.

Obviously, when you see license plates as in the photo, plenty of people are going to be offended. And lots were, and many took it a step further and complained about the vanity plates.

Senator Bill Diamond of Windham helped put forth legislation that addressed the vulgarity popping up on the plates.

The pictured plates were provided to the Legislature last year as they considered a bill to restrict those, and other vanity plates like them, and was passed along by someone associated with the BMV.

Again, those plates were, or still are on the road.

The bill became law and now the state government is working on the rulemaking to recall plates that they deem offensive, and to restrict them in the future.

Easy for anyone seeing those plates, or just by reading this account, to form an opinion as to which side you would line up on. But firstly, know that these are property of the state. We just pay for and use the license plate for identification on our autos.

As often as we might hear the words we disguised in the photo, most Mainers do not want to see them, permanently on a license plate.

However, when the rule is released, we as citizens will be asked our opinion about vanity license plates in the same lane as those in the photo. Unlike when plates like that were first allowed and approved.

Public comment, to come. Stay tuned.

