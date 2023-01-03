How Many UFO Sightings Do You Think Maine had Last Year?

Have you ever seen a UFO?

Every time I thought I'd seen some sort of unidentified flying object, it always turned out to be something pretty lame. Sometimes even super lame. I remember thinking I was seeing a UFO out the front windshield of a car I was riding in. It just turned out to be reflection from someone's phone in the back seat, hahaha.

I've seen satellites before. Especially those Starlink satellites. Those travel in such a chain it always looks like we're about to be invaded by alien forces. Luckily, that hasn't been the case so far. Although, during the early days of the pandemic, Mainers were seeing them in record numbers. There was also unprecedented drinking at home then, too. Maybe they're connected?

For the third straight year, UFO sightings in Maine are down.

According to the BDN, there were 98 sightings in 2020, and in 2021 that number dropped to 73. Now, wrapping up 2022's sightings shows that number falling again, to nearly half what it was two years ago. We only had 59 for the whole year last year. Even with that, Maine is still one of the top states in the country for sightings.

These numbers also represent "official" sightings. There are tons of groups on social media where folks share lots of there own unofficial stories. Sometimes you have to sift through a lot of "orbs" to find some compelling evidence. And it's a lot of cell phone videos and photos. Not to say that's a bad thing, but not a lot of "reporting".

Maybe you've seen something crazy in your back yard before. Or maybe not. It will be a debate until there's irrefutable proof. Until a space ship lands here and says hello, we'll never truly know 100%. But, we may as well keep looking upward for answers. Good luck in the search...

