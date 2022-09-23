Maine Towns Named After Other Countries
How cool is it that in Maine we can travel all over the world and still stay in our state! The famous "World Traveler" signpost in Lynchville shows you the way.
Here's a handy list of ALL the places in Maine named after other places in the world, according to DeLorme's Maine Geographic Book of Lists:
- Alfred
- Athens
- Bangor
- Bath
- Belfast
- Belgrade
- Berwick
- Biddeford
- Bremen
- Bristol
- Calais
- Cambridge
- China
- Corea
- Corinth
- Cornish
- Cumberland
- Denmark
- Dover
- Dresden
- Falmouth
- Frankfort
- Lebanon
- Limerick
- Lisbon
- Madrid
- Mexico
- Moscow
- Naples
- Norway
- Oxford
- Paris
- Peru
- Poland
- Rome
- Scarborough
- Somerset
- Sorrento
- Stockholm
- Surry
- Sweden
- Troy
- Verona
- Vienna
- Wales
- Wells
- Woolwoch
- Yarmouth
Here's where to find the famous signpost in beautiful Lynchville, Maine.
